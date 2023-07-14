Coalville: Man in his 80s dies after three-vehicle crash
A man in his 80s has died after a three-vehicle crash in Leicestershire.
Police were called to the junction of Broom Leys Road and Stephenson Way, in Coalville, at 10:35 BST on Monday after the crash involving a van, a Ford Ecosport and Vauxhall Astra.
The man - the driver of the Ford Ecosport - was taken to hospital where he has since died.
No-one else was injured and no arrests have yet been made, Leicestershire Police said.
Anyone with any information or relevant dashcam footage has been urged to get in touch with the force.
