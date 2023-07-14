Space degree apprenticeship to launch in Leicester
Students wanting to work in the UK's space sector will be able to gain a degree-level qualification without incurring tuition fees, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has announced.
The Space Systems Engineer degree apprenticeship will give people opportunities to work for aerospace companies and research institutions.
Developed at the University of Leicester, it will be delivered at the city's Space Park.
It is set to launch from next year.
Applications for the Level Six Space Systems programme will open in September this year, with successful applicants beginning their training at Airbus.
It follows the approval in 2020 of a Level Four Space Engineering Technician apprenticeship, designed to help young people gain the technical skills needed to start a career in space.
Ms Keegan, the only degree apprentice in the House of Commons, visited the Space Park on Thursday.
"It is a brilliant opportunity for young people to be at the forefront of the UK's world-class space industry, earning money while they get a degree and unparalleled skills training," she said.
"We will ensure the industry can access the talent it needs to continue to grow the economy and make history."
Prof Sarah Davies, head of the college of science and engineering at the University of Leicester, said the UK space industry "is growing at a significant rate", with 40 companies in Leicestershire involved.
"It requires everything from computer scientists, to engineers, software engineers, a whole range of disciplines that can be brought into the space arena to develop new ideas and to develop new technologies," she said.
