Tala Tala death: Two appear in court to deny murder of man
Two men have pleaded not guilty to murdering a 53-year-old man in Leicester.
The body of Tala Tala was discovered at a house in Harrow Road in the city on 24 March.
Daryoush Kholghnik and Talib Mombeini were charged with murder and kidnap days later.
Mr Kholghnik, 34, entered not guilty pleas to both charges, while Mr Mombeini, 37, pleaded not guilty to murder on Friday.
The latter will enter a plea to the kidnap charge at a later date.
Mr Kholghnik also pleaded not guilty to two counts of blackmail.
Leicester Crown Court heard a trial - expected to last about five weeks - has been scheduled for the end of October.
The men, both of Vaughan Way, were remanded in custody.
