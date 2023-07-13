Former Leicestershire PCSO jailed over sex threat letter
A former police community support officer (PCSO) has been jailed for sending a woman a letter containing a sexual threat.
Police said Mohammed Miah, 27, hand-delivered the letter to the woman's address while off-duty on 9 April 2022.
It stated her life would be ruined if she did not perform a sexual act.
Miah, of Clover Way, Syston, Leicestershire, was sentenced to 14 months in prison at Leicester Crown Court.
Leicesertshire Police said Miah was arrested six days after the letter was reported to the force.
Initially he denied any involvement and was released while inquiries continued.
He was also suspended from duty while investigation work took place.
'Disgraceful'
Then during an interview on 8 December Miah admitted being responsible for delivering the letter as well as misusing force computers to carry out searches on the victim and people known to her.
The following month Miah resigned from the force.
In April he pleaded guilty at Leicester Magistrates' Court to sending a threatening letter under the Malicious Communications Act along with three counts of misuse of a force computer under the Computer Misuse Act.
Following sentencing, Chief Constable Rob Nixon described the offence as "disgraceful".
"There is absolutely no excuse for this behaviour and it will not be tolerated within our force," he said.
He added that following the conclusion of the court case, internal misconduct proceedings would take place.
