'Much-loved' chimpanzee found dead at Twycross Zoo
- Published
A chimpanzee at Twycross zoo has died after showing no signs of being unwell.
The chimp, called William, died on Tuesday in his outdoor enclosure.
The zoo said he had been his "usual cheerful self" before he died and veterinary experts were now set to carry out a post-mortem examination to understand more.
William, 41, was born at the zoo in Leicestershire in 1982 and was described by the zoo as an "incredible ambassador for his endangered species".
Twycross Zoo said: "He was a well-known character amongst visitors, and we know he will be fondly remembered by many."
Twycross Zoo is home to one of the largest primate collections in Europe. Its oldest chimp Coco turned 58-years-old this year.
The zoo was founded on 26 May 1963 by business partners Molly Badham and Nathalie Evans, who gained fame 1950s when their chimpanzees starred in PG Tips adverts.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk