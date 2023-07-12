Loughborough: Shivering dog rescued from water tunnel

Dog being rescued from the waterLeicestershire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters were able to remove the dog from the culvert

A dog has been rescued from a tunnel of cold running water after it fell about 8ft (2.4m) and became trapped.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the stricken canine in Whitehouse Avenue, Loughborough, at 14:45 BST on Tuesday.

Firefighters said the dog was shivering and was thought to have been in the water for "quite some time".

They were able to remove the dog from the culvert and with the help of the RSPCA it was reunited with its owner.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters said the dog was shivering in the tunnel of cold running water
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service
The dog was later reunited with its owner

