Megan Newborough: Murdered woman's family aims to help other victims
The family of a woman who was murdered by her boyfriend has launched a foundation in her name to help other victims of violence.
Megan Newborough, 23, was strangled by Ross McCullam after the pair met at work and started a relationship.
McCullam, 30, was jailed for at least 23 years at Leicester Crown Court in December.
The Megan Newborough Foundation will raise money for charities supporting women who suffer violence.
Her father Anthony said he hoped the foundation would help protect women and prevent other families going through the devastation caused by her death.
He said: "We don't want anyone to have to go through the trauma of losing a loved one in such a brutal way, as we have.
"We are trying to create a legacy in Megan's name, filled with good works, and charitable events to raise money and awareness for three causes that are very dear to our hearts."
The Newboroughs said the foundation would raise funds for White Ribbon UK, which works to end men's violence against women and girls, having already raised thousands for the charity in a sponsored run.
It will also support Killed Women which helps the families of women killed by men.
The foundation will also support the Dogs Trust because Ms Newborough was inseparable from her pet Frank and some £8,000 was raised for the charity at the time of her funeral.
Its first fundraising event, a Dance for Meg barn dance, will be held in her home town of Nuneaton, Warwickshire, on 12 August.
The date had been chosen because it would have been Ms Newborough's 25th birthday and she had loved dancing, Mr Newborough said.
McCullam invited Ms Newborough to his home in Coalville, Leicestershire, in August 2021 where he attacked her, strangling her and cutting her throat.
He then used her car to drive to a remote rural spot near Woodhouse Eaves where he hid her body.
Afterwards he continued to send messages to her phone, which he had dumped, to try to cover up his crime.
Only later, when police arrested him in connection with Ms Newborough's disappearance, did he admit what he had done.
However McCullam went on to deny murdering Ms Newborough claiming he has lost control of his actions in an episode of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
