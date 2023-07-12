Leicester roadworks planned over summer holidays
Nearly £700,000 is due to be spent on roadworks in Leicester during the school summer holidays.
The city council said it had scheduled the works for a time when less traffic was expected on the roads.
There will be temporary road closures and diversions while the repairs are carried out.
The council said disruption was unavoidable but it would do everything it could to get works completed and roads reopened on time.
Work is due to take place on Saffron Lane, between Pork Pie Island and Burnaston Road, from 15 July.
The route will be closed in both directions for six days while the section of road is resurfaced.
The council said signs would be in place directing traffic to parking for the Tom Jones concert due to take place at Leicestershire County Cricket Club that weekend.
Resurfacing work on University Road will begin on 22 July, lasting for seven days.
It will be carried out in two phases between its junctions with London Road and Lancaster Road.
Regent Road, from Welford Road to Tigers Way, will be resurfaced over eight days starting on 24 July.
On the outer ring road, work will take place on Hungarton Boulevard from Lower Keyham Lane to Scraptoft Lane.
This will begin on 19 August with the route fully closed in both directions for six days.
Leicester City Council said it also planned to work on Marwood Road in Beaumont Leys for two weeks but no exact start date had yet been set.
