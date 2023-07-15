'We're flying 4,500 miles in microlights'
Two men plan to fly 450 miles (724km) each day around the Baltic Sea in open-cockpit microlights.
David Bromley and Trevor Lee, from Leicestershire, hope the effort will take 10 days - but say it might take up to 21 depending on the weather.
Mr Bromley, 56, said: "Trev suggested doing this trip and I said: 'You're mad, but yeah, let's do it for charity'.
"I think it's a once-in-a-lifetime trip really."
They have already raised more than £3,000 for charity.
Mr Bromley said: "The piloting community is predominately male and that gave us the idea to do something for prostate cancer because it's a bit close to home for some of us.
"I've been flying since 2008 but this will be the most epic trip to date and I can't see us doing anything else quite this epic.
"It's costing us the best part of about £2,000 each in fuel."
He said the expedition would require them to fly the microlights for six to eight hours per day.
"We're setting off from Deenthorpe Airfield on 16 July and hope to land at North Cape in Norway 10 days later," Mr Bromley said. "But we've budgeted for 21 days in case we're delayed by weather.
"We've got a couple of small tents and we're taking a selection of clothes.
"It's starting to hit home a bit now because we're just taking basic food with us in the hope that we'll be able to grab food wherever we end up."
