TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari guilty of murdering men in crash
- Published
A social media influencer and her mother have been found guilty of murdering two men who died when their car was rammed off the road.
Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, from Oxfordshire, died on the A46 near Leicester in February 2022.
It followed a dispute over an affair between Mr Hussain and Ansreen Bukhari.
Mrs Bukhari, 46, her influencer daughter Mahek Bukhari, 24, and two others were convicted of murder by a jury at Leicester Crown Court.
Jurors deliberated for more than 28 hours before returning the guilty verdicts on Friday.
Fellow defendants Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal were also found guilty of two counts of murder - while Natasha Akhtar, Ameer Jamal and Sanaf Gulamustafa were all found not guilty of murder, but guilty of two counts of manslaughter.
Co-accused Mohammed Patel was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.
During the three-month retrial, the jury heard how Mahek Bukhari had "set a trap" that led to Mr Hussain - who was blackmailing her mother over explicit videos from their relationship - being chased and rammed off the road.
Mr Hussain had been unhappy about Mrs Bukhari ending their three-year affair.
His friend Mr Ijazuddin - who had agreed to drive him to an arranged meeting point at a Tesco supermarket in Leicester and had no knowledge of the blackmail threats - was also killed in the crash.
