TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari guilty of murdering men in crash
- Published
A social media influencer and her mother have been found guilty of murdering two men who died when their car was rammed off the road.
Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, from Oxfordshire, died on the A46 near Leicester in February 2022.
It followed a dispute over an affair between Mr Hussain and Ansreen Bukhari.
Mrs Bukhari, 46, her influencer daughter Mahek Bukhari, 24, and two others were convicted of murder by a jury at Leicester Crown Court.
Jurors deliberated for more than 28 hours before returning the guilty verdicts on Friday.
Mahek Bukhari and her mother, both from Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, had denied two counts of murder.
Fellow defendants Rekhan Karwan and Raees Jamal were also found guilty of two counts of murder - while Natasha Akhtar, Ameer Jamal and Sanaf Gulamustafa were all found not guilty of murder, but guilty of two counts of manslaughter.
Co-accused Mohammed Patel was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.
During the three-month retrial, the jury heard the victims were in a Skoda chased by Audi and Seat vehicles containing the eight defendants.
Mahek Bukhari, 24, was said to have taken part in an ambush after Mr Hussain threatened to use sexually explicit material to expose a long-running affair he had with her mother.
The court was told Mr Ijazuddin's car "split in two" and caught fire after hitting a tree at the Six Hills junction in the early hours of February 11 2022.
Prosecutors said Mr Hussain was "lured" into meeting with the Bukharis on the pretence of giving him back the £3,000 he said he had spent on taking his lover out during their relationship.
Instead, Mr Hussain and Mr Ijazuddin, who had driven his friend to Leicester for the meeting as a "favour", were ambushed and then chased before the fatal crash.
In a 999 call to police made by front-seat passenger Mr Hussain moments before his death, he said their car was being "rammed off the road" by balaclava-wearing assailants in two pursuing cars.
The guilty defendants will be sentenced on 1 September.
Before remanding them into custody, Judge Timothy Spencer KC said: "You know the sentence will be very serious."
