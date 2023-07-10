Hinckley GP practice closed to patients following burglary
- Published
A GP practice in Leicestershire has been forced to close after it was broken into by thieves.
Police said they were called to a report of a burglary at Hinckley Health Centre and The Centre Surgery in Hill Street just after 06:30 BST on Monday.
The practice was subsequently closed to patients until further notice but telephone appointments are being offered to those in urgent need.
Leicestershire Police said inquiries were in their early stages.
It is thought the break-in happened at some point between 17:00 on Saturday and early Monday morning.
The NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Integrated Care Board posted on social media to inform patients of the closure.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it was not yet known when the practice - which has about 5,500 patients - would reopen.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk