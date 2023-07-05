Flooded Leicester GP surgery sparks closure fears among patients
Patients registered to a GP surgery in Leicester which was forced to close after flooding say they fear the centre may be forced to close for good.
East Leicester Medical Practice shut its doors on 22 June after suffering heavy damage.
Repairs are ongoing, meaning its planned party to celebrate 75 years of the NHS was held outside in the car park.
Patients attending the event said they were anxious over the site's future.
About 13,000 patients are registered with the practice - some of whom were evacuated with staff when the flooding began - with the 50 staff usually based at the site redeployed across the city.
Edna Branker has been a patient at the practice since she came to the UK more than 20 years ago.
"I'm worried about there not being access for wheelchairs at a new practice," the 65-year-old said.
Sandra Sorrentino, 64, looks after her husband, who suffers from dementia.
"I'm worried about where I'm going to have to go to see a doctor because I don't want to be out of the house," she said.
"My husband has dementia, and I can't leave him."
Surinderpal Sahota, who works at the practice, said staff have had to try and adapt to "very, very difficult" circumstances.
"Our doctors are spread across four or five different sites - we don't know day-to-day which place the doctor is going to be at, where the nurses are going to be, so we have to wait and see if our neighbouring practices have a room here or there," she said.
"We really do feel for our patients, because we cover a population where there's high deprivation, [some] patients have language barriers, and they're struggling."
