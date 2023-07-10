Cancer patient completes 4,000-mile Baltic Sea drive
- Published
A father-of-two with incurable cancer has driven more than 4,660 miles (7,500km) across nine countries to raise money for research into a cure.
Ian Bryan, who was diagnosed with myeloma, made it back to Ashby-de-la-Zouch on 3 July after completing the Baltic Sea Circle challenge.
The 57-year-old reached the finish line an hour-and-a-half ahead of schedule.
The early finish meant he could catch a ferry from Hamburg back home in time for a hospital appointment.
Friend Paul Hulston accompanied him on the trip, which looped through Scandinavia and the Baltic before heading back to its start in Hamburg.
So far the effort has raised more than £3,000 for Myeloma UK.
'Fantastic people'
Mr Bryan, a retired mechanic, said taking part in the race had left him "shattered".
"It was fantastic but it was hard physically and you could say it was gruelling," he said.
"I did have a cheeky pint on the ferry back.
"We saw amazing countries, met fantastic people and raised a lot of money for Myeloma UK - and we made it without the car breaking down."
Mr Bryan said they bought the car for £300, which went "very well" despite the lengthy distances.
He thanked people who donated, including some who they met while taking part.
"In the depth of Finland, just 800 miles from the border with Russia, we met a lady in the middle of the woods who asked what we were raising money for, and she sponsored us," he said.
"It sums it up for me. People have been amazing."
