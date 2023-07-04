Melton Mowbray: Man admits stabbing neighbour at New Year's Eve party
- Published
A man has admitted stabbing his neighbour at a New Year's Eve party.
Leicestershire Police said an argument at a house in South Street, in Asfordby Hill, Melton Mowbray, spilled into the street on the evening of 31 December.
Romil Vanderbeek stabbed a 27-year-old man multiple times causing serious injuries, the force said.
The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent on the first day of his trial for attempted murder on Monday.
Police said when officers arrived in the area just before 21:30 GMT, Vanderbeek - who lived on the same street - had left the scene but was found and arrested a short time later.
The victim suffered serious injuries to his spleen, diaphragm and lung and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged, police added.
Investigating officer Det Con Lucy Rossa said: "What started out as an argument between two people ended up with one man sustaining serious and significant injuries and another now facing time in prison."
Vanderbeek is due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 24 August.
