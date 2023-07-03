Colin Pitchfork: Parole Board asked to reconsider killer's release
The Lord Chancellor has asked the Parole Board to reconsider its decision to allow child killer Colin Pitchfork to be released from prison.
Pitchfork was jailed for life for raping and strangling two teenage girls in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.
Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said it was "absolutely vital" dangerous offenders were kept behind bars.
He said there was an arguable case the board's decision was irrational.
Pitchfork became the first murderer to be convicted using DNA evidence.
He was jailed for a minimum of 30 years in 1988 for the murder of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth.
He was granted parole following a hearing held in private in April.
In a statement on Monday, Mr Chalk said: "My thoughts remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, whose lives were changed forever by the heinous crimes of Colin Pitchfork.
"My number one priority is public protection and after careful assessment I have asked the Parole Board to reconsider their decision to release him.
"It is absolutely vital that every lawful step is taken to keep dangerous offenders behind bars."
