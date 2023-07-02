Hinckley crash: Motorcyclist killed in crash outside hospital
A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a car outside a hospital.
The white Triumph motorbike collided with a grey Honda near the entrance of Hinckley and Bosworth Hospital at about 15:30 BST on Friday.
Leicestershire Police said a man aged in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene in Ashby Road.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward and said no arrests had been made.
The driver of the Honda was not injured, police added.
