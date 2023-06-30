HMP Fosse Way: Government opens new prison in expansion pledge
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has opened a new prison as part of its pledge to create 20,000 jail places.
The Category C HMP Fosse Way in Leicestershire was named after a community consultation and replaces the former HMP Glen Parva.
The MoJ said the £286m facility has space for 1,715 inmates, who will be offered industry training to plug labour gaps after their release.
The justice secretary said the prison would "cut crime at its core".
Planning permission to build an additional house block, housing 250 more inmates, was granted in December.
The design of HMP Fosse Way follows the blueprint of HMP Five Wells, which aims to "boost security, rehabilitate offenders and protect by helping prisoners find work". the MoJ explained.
It includes X-shaped blocks that allow frontline staff to see all offenders quickly at any one time, industry workshops and a variety in classrooms designed to train offenders.
It is the second jail of six expected to built as part of the government's £4 billion construction programme to create 20,000 more prison places.
HMP Fosse Way, which accepted a small number of inmates on 29 May, was opened by justice secretary Alex Chalk on Friday.
Mr Chalk said: "The cutting-edge design will give offenders every opportunity to turn around their lives, while also providing a significant boost in this Government's drive to grow the economy."
Operator Serco said it had put together a "first-class management team" to manage the site for the next ten years.
