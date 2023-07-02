Three sets of roadworks divert Fleckney residents for miles
- Published
Residents in a Leicestershire village have said road closures have left them feeling like they have been "put under a dome".
Three country lanes linking Fleckney to more major roads have been closed by roadworks at the same time.
David Stewart, who lives in the village, said the works are forcing motorists to go miles out of their way.
Leicestershire County Council said it is doing its best to manage the situation as effectively as possible.
A section of Station Road in Newton Harcourt, which connects Fleckney with the A6, has been closed since January for Network Rail to carry out work to electrify the Midland Mainline.
The work expected to continue until the end of July.
Leicestershire County Council has resurfacing the road between Wistow to Kilby - a popular through-route for Fleckney residents - over the last week.
And a section of Saddington Road in the centre of the village has also been closed for emergency work caused by flood damage.
A spokesperson for the council said: "The closure will remain in place for public safety while these works are carried out, and the council is awaiting confirmation from Seven Trent Water on an anticipated completion timescale."
Mr Stewart said: "The other day I came from Oadby and I had to go into Kibworth to come back to Fleckney - that's going right out of the way just because of the road situation."
Other residents have also expressed frustrations about the closures on a local community Facebook page.
Paul Commins said: "There doesn't seem to be any consideration for the chaos this is causing."
Sue Heatherley compared navigating the closures to a game of Cluedo where "you follow the clues to reach your goal".
Jo-Anna Rowe said the unexpected closure through Kilby caused her to be late for her radiotherapy appointment at the hospital.
The council said: "This geographical area in question has been and will continue to be subject to large projects such as the electrification of Midland Mainline, and Seven Trent works occupying space of Welford Road, which started last August and is due to conclude in the coming months.
"The demand is being managed as effectively as possible."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.