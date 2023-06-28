Leicester City shopping arcade could be bulldozed under plans
- Published
Plans to bulldoze a city's shopping arcade to make way for flats and shops have been submitted to a council.
The building inside Odeon Arcade, which links Market Place and Cank Street, would be transformed under the plans seen by Leicester City Council.
Developer Made Architecture said it would keep the current façade in Market Street but construct a new building behind the frontage.
It said it wanted to "make efficient use of" a "derelict" space.
The building would be almost completely torn down if permission for the scheme was granted, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
There would be space for 10 shops on the ground floor, as there is currently, and 53 flats spanning the floors above.
The new flats would be a mix of 27 studios, nine one-beds and 17 two-beds, each with a kitchen and living area and a bathroom, planning documents stated.
A decision is expected later this year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.