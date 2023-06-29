Husband loses wedding ring during Tough Mudder event at Belvoir Castle
A man who lost his wedding ring competing in a Tough Mudder race is set to return to venue with the family in the hope they can find it.
Lee Armstrong noticed ring was gone after emerging from "gloopy mud" on the obstacle course at Belvoir Castle.
He was competing with his wife Nicki, who both decided to finish the charity race over staying and searching for it.
Mrs Armstrong said her husband had been "grumpy ever since", so they planned to return with donated metal detectors.
The couple, from Tutbury, had got a quarter of the way through the course which involves running, jumping, crawling and climbing over a 5km (3.1 miles) distance, when they got to a "pool of gloopy mud".
Mr Armstrong said he checked his finger after clearing it, but believes he lost it minutes after.
"I was waiting for him before a tall obstacle and he came towards me saying a few expletives," Mrs Armstrong said.
"My heart sank... I was just disappointed because I thought we had no hope of finding it," she added.
The couple searched for a few minutes during the race on Sunday, but then decided to proceed to the finish because they were raising money for charity, with their work colleagues.
Mr Armstrong said: "I'm gutted. I never took it off other than to get it resized five months ago.
"It helps that Nicki was there with me so she understood," he added.
Mrs Armstrong said their 19-year-old son suggested going back to find the platinum band with metal detectors.
"So then we put a social media post out and some people in Tutbury have lent us three metal detectors - it's so kind of them," she added.
The family are headed back to Belvoir Castle on Friday to have a last-ditch attempt of finding the ring, before the site is used again for another race on Saturday.
Mrs Armstrong said: "It will be game over if we don't find it before Saturday."