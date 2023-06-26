Suspects deny smuggling migrants across the English Channel
Seven people have pleaded not guilty to being part of an alleged conspiracy linked to the smuggling of Iraqi migrants across the English Channel.
Three women and four men from the Midlands and West Yorkshire denied conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law by non-EU citizens during a joint appearance before a Leicester Crown Court judge on Monday.
All seven defendants were given unconditional bail.
A trial is scheduled for May 2024.
The defendants are:
- Ibrahim Razak, 40, of Groby Road, Leicester
- Andreia Cruz, 36, of Belvedere Mount, Leeds
- Elisabete Moreira, 40, of Streetly Road, Birmingham
- Michelle Foster, 44, of Broomhill Road, Birmingham
- Geoffrey Goodyear, 48, of Pattingham Road, Perton, Staffordshire
- Saman Kahraman, 42, of Jervoise Street, West Bromwich
- Paul Price, 53, of Chase Terrace, Burntwood, Staffordshire.
Mr Goodyear, Mr Price, Mr Razak, Ms Cruz, Mr Kahraman and Ms Foster deny a count of conspiracy alleged to have taken place between 31 May and 30 June 2018.
A second charge of the same offence relating to a separate time period between 1 September and 10 September 2018 has been denied by Mr Razak and Ms Moreira.
