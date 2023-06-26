Natasha Morais: Man charged with murder of 40-year-old
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman found dead in Leicestershire.
The body of Natasha Morais, 40, was discovered at Loughland Close in Whetstone on Thursday.
Shannon Grant, 27, of Rotherham Road, Coventry, has been charged with her murder and is due in magistrates court on Monday.
Four other people arrested in connection with the death have been released under investigation.
