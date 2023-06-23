Leicester: Man charged after city centre street fight
- Published
A man has been charged on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm police were called to reports of a fight in Leicester city centre.
Officers were called to Belgrave Gate at 00:23 BST on Thursday where they found a man, in his 30s, collapsed in the street with serious injuries.
A 23-year-old man, from Coalville, was arrested and was due to appear before magistrates on Friday.
The injured man remains in hospital in a serious condition.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.