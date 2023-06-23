Severn Trent Water faces fine over A6 Kibworth road closure
Severn Trent Water faces a fine of £5,000 after putting in place a road closure but failing to do any maintenance work.
Motorists in Kibworth said they were stuck in "miles of traffic" after temporary traffic lights were put on the A6.
The water company apologised for the disruption, but still faces punishment from Leicestershire County Council.
A spokesperson for the authority said it was "very aware of the complaints".
"We're now considering our next steps which, subject to working through a complex set of conditions, could result in a financial penalty being imposed on Severn Trent," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"The maximum financial penalty which the legislation allows in these circumstances is £5,000 a day, and we're seeking to use the legislation to its fullest effect."
Severn Trent Water said the traffic issues on the Kibworth road were a result of a "workforce scheduling error".
"We understand the impact and frustration this has caused locally," it said in a statement.
"We'd like to reassure people that every effort will be made to reduce traffic management in this area when the work is rescheduled as we recognise how critical this route is."