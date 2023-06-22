Man seriously injured in Leicester city centre street fight

Police taped off an area near the city's main police station

A man has been seriously injured in a fight in a Leicester city centre street.

Police said they were called to Belgrave Gate at 00:23 BST on Thursday and found a man, in his 30s, collapsed on the ground.

He was taken to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Detectives said a 23-year-old man from Coalville has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is being held for questioning.

An area outside the Haymarket Bus Station was taped off by police

Officers have not said how the man was injured but they do not believe a weapon was used in the attack.

It is understood the injured man and the suspect knew each other, they said.

The road, near the Haymarket Bus Station, was taped off while Leicestershire Police investigated but the cordon has now been lifted.

The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with footage to contact them.

