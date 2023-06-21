Kane Brookes: Man admits trying to murder woman he stabbed
- Published
A man who repeatedly stabbed a woman at a home in Leicestershire has admitted attempting to murder her.
Kane Brookes also stabbed a man at the same property, and has admitted wounding him with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Leicestershire Police said the people were all known to each other, but have not said what the motive was.
Officers were called to the house in Enderby Road, Blaby, in the early hours of 15 March.
Brookes, 24, of Feilding Way, Lutterworth, had fled the scene.
Det Con Mike Sime said: "This was a horrific incident in which a young woman and man both suffered horrendous injuries.
"Brookes' early guilty plea means the victims now do not need to give evidence at court but they still live each day reminded of what Brookes did to them.
"My thoughts remain with them both at this time as they try to continue forward with their lives."
Brookes is due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 6 October.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was taken to hospital where she had surgery for her injuries.
The man, who is 18, had suffered a single stab wound to his chest and was also taken to hospital for treatment.
Both have since been discharged.
