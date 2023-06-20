Seven Trent: Water firm criticised for pointless roadworks
- Published
Severn Trent Water has been criticised for causing major traffic disruption by closing part of a busy Leicestershire road while failing to send any workers to do anything.
Motorists in Kibworth said they were left stuck in "miles of traffic" after the firm put temporary traffic lights on the A6 in the village on Friday.
The signals were removed on Monday without a spade breaking the ground.
The firm said "unforeseen circumstances" had prevented the work.
'Pointless disruption'
Angry drivers took to social media to complain about the disruption after lanes were coned off with not a worker in sight, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One posted: "Just what one needs after working a night shift…cars queuing back down the A6 at the Burton Overy turn off.
"It's actually beyond a joke. Why is nothing done about it?
"It's a mindless exercise. Can something please be done to stop this stupidity…..miles of traffic for what?"
Another villager said: "I don't necessarily mind if they are there doing the work, understand it's important, but they've had completely pointless disruption for three days."
Kevin Feltham, Kibworth's county councillor, said the traffic delays had made thousands of people late for work or appointments and Severn Trent had been "irresponsible".
'Unforeseen circumstances'
Neil O'Brien, the village's MP, has written to Severn Trent Water's chief executive Liv Garfield to complain.
He wrote: "You will be aware that the A6 is an extremely busy road, and when there are roadworks at this location, it always causes significant disruption.
"However, to install temporary traffic lights and not undertake any work and then fail to remove them by the agreed time is extremely poor.
"It has caused widespread and unnecessary disruption to a great number of my constituents."
A Severn Trent spokesperson said: "We would like to apologise for the disruption in Kibworth at the weekend caused by the temporary traffic lights on the A6.
"The lights were delivered so that we could undertake planned works over the weekend, however due to unforeseen circumstances [the work] was unable to go ahead."