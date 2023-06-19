Markfield: Arrest after female pedestrian hit by car
- Published
A man has been arrested after a female pedestrian was hit by a car on a Leicestershire dual carriageway.
Emergency services were called at 15:30 BST to Little Shaw Lane in Markfield, Leicestershire, on Monday.
Police said the woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, adding she remained in a serious, but stable condition.
A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is in custody.
Det Con Hal Kinsey, from Leicestershire Police's serious collision investigation unit, said the force was "continuing to establish the full circumstances" of the crash.
He appealed to anyone with information, or dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, to contact police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.