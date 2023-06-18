Leicester: Man charged with murder over street stabbing
A man has been charged with murder following the stabbing of a man found dying in a Leicester street.
Liam Waldron, 47, was found fatally injured in Gipsy Road at about midday on Thursday.
Leighton Reid, 43, of Oxford Street, Syston, has been charged with Mr Waldron's murder and also possession of a knife.
Mr Reid has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
