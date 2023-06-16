Leicester: Three men arrested over Matthew Schofield death released
The three men arrested over the death of a man on a Leicester street have been released.
Matthew Schofield, 34, was declared dead at the scene after being found injured in Belgrave Road, near Belgrave Circle, at about 04:20 BST on Sunday.
Two men, aged 22 and 23, had been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 20 year-old - 19 when arrested - held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Three other men, aged 18, 22 and 22, had earlier been arrested and released.
Of the latest arrests, the 23-year-old has been released under investigation pending further inquires, while the 22-year-old has been released on police bail.
The 20-year-old was released on police bail.
Police said they believed Mr Schofield was assaulted at the location shortly before 03:00 BST.
They continue to urge any witnesses to come forward and are asking for people who were in the area between 02:30 and 03:15 to make contact.
