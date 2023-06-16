Leicester murder probe: Three arrested over stabbing
Three people have been arrested in a murder investigation after a man was stabbed in Leicester.
Police were called on Thursday to Gipsy Road, where a man was found injured and declared dead soon afterwards.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Leicestershire Police said a 66-year-old man and 64-year old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's major crime team, said: "We are continuing to establish the circumstances that led to the man's death.
"We have spoken to a number of people in the area of Gipsy Road already, but I believe there may be other people who can help and have not yet come forward."
