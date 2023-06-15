South Wigston: Smoke seen over town as firefighters tackle blaze
Firefighters have been tackling a fire that has sent a plume of black smoke over a Leicestershire town.
Emergency services have been at the scene in Saffron Road, South Wigston, since the blaze broke out on Thursday morning.
The fire service has urged residents to close their windows and urged others to avoid the area.
The road between Marstown Avenue and Tigers Way has been closed in both directions, police said.
A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "We are currently dealing with an incident on Saffron Road, South Wigston.
"Due to heavy smoke, we'd like to advise everybody who lives nearby to close windows and doors. Please avoid the area if possible."
