South Wigston: Smoke seen over town as firefighters tackle blaze

South Wigston: Large fire sends plume of smoke over town

Firefighters have been tackling a fire that has sent a plume of black smoke over a Leicestershire town.

Emergency services have been at the scene in Saffron Road, South Wigston, since the blaze broke out on Thursday morning.

The fire service has urged residents to close their windows and urged others to avoid the area.

The road between Marstown Avenue and Tigers Way has been closed in both directions, police said.

Photo supplied
The fire service has been at the scene in Saffron Road since before 10:30 BST

A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "We are currently dealing with an incident on Saffron Road, South Wigston.

"Due to heavy smoke, we'd like to advise everybody who lives nearby to close windows and doors. Please avoid the area if possible."

This Twitter post cannot be displayed in your browser. Please enable Javascript or try a different browser.View original content on Twitter
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
Skip twitter post by matthew cane

Allow Twitter content?

This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy and privacy policy before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.