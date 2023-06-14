Three arrested in Leicester murder investigation after man found dead
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Leicester city centre.
A 34-year-old man was found injured on Belgrave Road, close to Belgrave Circle, at about 04:20 BST on Sunday, before being declared dead at the scene.
Leicestershire Police said two 22-year-old men are still in custody for questioning, while an 18-year-old man has been released under investigation.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
In a statement the force said they "believe the man was assaulted at the location prior to him being found", and wish to speak to people who were in the area between 02:30 and 03:15.
Det Insp John Heggs said: "We are now working to gather as much information relating to this incident as possible.
"The location is a busy route in and out of the city and even in the early hours of the morning there would have been people driving in the area and leaving the city after a night out."
