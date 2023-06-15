Lancaster bomber flypast for Armed Forces Day
A Lancaster bomber is planned to carry out a flypast to round off Leicester's Armed Forces Day event.
The aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is due to fly over the city at 13:27 BST on Saturday 24 June.
Its appearance will mark the completion of an open air service in the city to honour former members of the armed forces.
A number of other events including a flag raising and parade through the city are also planned.
Leicestershire County Council will kick off the activities with its flag raising event at the Stand Easy memorial at County Hall in Glenfield at 10:30 on Monday 19 June.
Then 250 veterans, cadets, reservists and serving members of the Armed Forces will gather for a parade from the top of High Street near Jubilee Square from 12:15 on Saturday 24 June.
The parade will then head to the open-air Drumhead Service in Green Dragon Square which will start at 13:00 and include performances from the Seaforth Highlanders, the Salvation Army Band and the Cottesmore Military Wives Choir, before the Lancaster flypast finishes the event.
The council's armed forces champion Pam Posnett said: "It is a great honour and privilege to be part of this national event to honour our armed forces and to show our appreciation for their vital service and dedication.
"Armed Forces Day is a way for us to join with people across the country to show our support for those men and women who currently serve and to remember those who have served in the past."
