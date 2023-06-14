BBC Radio 2 Leicester music festival tickets to go on sale
- Published
Tickets are due to go on sale for the Radio 2 in the Park festival, with Kylie Minogue and Tears for Fears having been named in the line-up.
The concert - billed as Radio 2's biggest-ever live music event outside London - will take place on 16 and 17 September, with 35,000 tickets available each day.
The full line-up was revealed on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday.
Other acts include Bananarama, Rick Astley, Sam Ryder and James Blunt.
The tickets are due to go on sale at 08:15 BST.
Australian pop star Minogue said: "Over the years I've done many unique and varied performances for BBC Radio 2.
"I'm so excited to be headlining Radio 2 in the Park in Leicester later this year."
Leicester's City Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, said: "Radio 2 in the Park will be bringing some of the world's biggest artists for a weekend of live music in Leicester and it promises to be a fantastic event for music lovers and for the city.
"I am really looking forward to it."
A licence for the major two-day music festival was granted by the city council following a meeting between organisers Festival Republic and local residents.
The festival will be BBC Radio 2's first flagship event since before the pandemic.
