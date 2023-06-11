Pedestrian critically ill after being hit by car in Ryhall

The crash happened as on the A6121 Essendine Road in Ryhall, Rutland, at 10:10 BST on Saturday

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a car, say police.

The crash happened on the A6121 Essendine Road in Ryhall, Rutland, at 10:10 BST on Saturday.

The man was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.

Leicestershire Police said he was struck by a silver Volkswagen Golf, which was travelling towards Stamford, and have asked witnesses to get in touch.

