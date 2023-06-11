Pedestrian critically ill after being hit by car in Ryhall
- Published
A pedestrian is in a critical condition after being hit by a car, say police.
The crash happened on the A6121 Essendine Road in Ryhall, Rutland, at 10:10 BST on Saturday.
The man was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham for treatment.
Leicestershire Police said he was struck by a silver Volkswagen Golf, which was travelling towards Stamford, and have asked witnesses to get in touch.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.