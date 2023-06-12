Dressage horse rescued from ditch after cow scare
A horse, that fell into an 8ft (2.4m) ditch after being spooked by a herd of cows, has been rescued by firefighters.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Leicester and Loughborough lifted Casper to freedom on 2 June.
The horse has competed in dressage competitions at several national championships.
The fire service said he was now recovering and would be "back to being ridden in no time".
