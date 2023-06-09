Download festival faces noise complaints, police confirm
Police have confirmed they have had complaints about noise at the Download rock festival.
The annual event at Donington Park, Leicestershire, features big names in rock and heavy metal music.
One resident eight miles (13km away) said: "Is someone living out their rock and roll dreams on the back garden?".
Derbyshire Police said it had taken "a number" of calls but that these problems were the remit of North West Leicestershire District Council.
The venue for the four-day festival is close to the border of both counties,
Mimsy Barber, posting on Spotted: Kirk Hallam Facebook page, said: "Is it Download you can hear around Kirk Hallam this evening, or is it someone living out their rock and roll dreams on the back garden?"
One reply agreed, saying: "It's amazing, could actually hear Metallica singing."
A post on the Spotted Long Eaton Facebook page said: "This is ridiculous, DOWNLOAD festival is 6 miles away and the thudding is unreal and still a working day tomorrow."
But responses to this were mostly unsympathetic, with one saying: "Imagine living close by to a race track and an airport but crying into your cereal about a bit of music."
The festival has already faced criticism over traffic management, after long delays on several approach roads including the M1.
The council and organisers Festival Republic have been approached for comment.
