Download Festival boss apologises for major travel delays
The manager of Download Festival has apologised after those arriving at the rock music event spent hours stuck in traffic.
Major delays were reported on the roads around Donington Park in Leicestershire on Wednesday.
John Probyn said organisers were working with the local authority and transport agencies to minimise delays.
Motorists have been told to only follow official travel advice from festival organisers.
Those arriving from the south on the M1 have been told to use junction 23 and follow signs to the festival.
Those coming from the south on the A42 are advised to use junction 14 and follow the signage.
Those arriving from the north on the M1 should use junction 24A, then follow the A50 to junction one, Trent Lane, Station Road and Broad Rushes (Donington Bypass).
On Wednesday, National Highways reported "severe delays" affecting the M1, A50, A42, A38 and A453.
More people are expected to head to the festival on Thursday along with thousands of additional day ticket holders.
The festival will be marking its 20th anniversary at the 2023 event.
However, for many attending it has not been a good start.
People living in the area also reported being affected.
Debbie Moody said on Facebook: "Absolute nightmare for people who live here.
"It wasn't this bad last year. Either the signage is rubbish or the system this year is rubbish.
"This truly is the worse year I've ever known."
Jenna Durham agreed and said a seven-minute car journey to the next village to collect her children from school took nearly two hours.
Liz Shepherd said the delays made her daughter late for her GCSE maths exam.
