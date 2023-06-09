Loughborough celebrations to mark Armed Forces Day
- Published
Celebrations are being planned in a Leicestershire town to show appreciation for the armed forces community.
Charnwood Borough Council plans to mark Armed Forces Day on 24 June with an event in Loughborough Market Place between 10:00 and 15:00 BST.
The event will involve market traders, local businesses and a vintage vehicle display.
A flag raising ceremony will also take place on 19 June.
The Loughborough Army Reserve Centre, Royal British Legion and the Land Rover Club will all be involved in the event.
The Mayor of Charnwood, Margaret Smidowicz, also plans to visit.
She said: "Each year we take the opportunity to celebrate the armed forces in Charnwood with an Armed Forces Day event in Loughborough, and people come to show their appreciation for the armed forces communities.
"It is essential that we continue to support and show our appreciation for the armed forces, many who have and continue to make great sacrifices for their country."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.