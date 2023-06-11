Specially-adapted trike a 'gamechanger' for disabled Henry
The mum of a nine-year-old Leicester boy with a rare genetic condition has said a specially adapted trike has helped transform his life.
Henry has physical and learning disabilities caused by Angelman Syndrome, which affects his nervous system.
However his new £4,000 trike has provided him with the freedom to exercise and play with his friends.
It was paid for, in part, by the Children Today charity.
Henry's mum Clare said he was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome when he was 17 months old.
She said: "He didn't start walking until he was about three and a half and he's non-verbal, but he's just the sweetest little boy.
"It's really important for Henry to be active but trying to encourage him to exercise can be a challenge.
"The options for exercise are more limited due to his condition and finding something that he actually enjoys isn't easy.
"We try to walk as much as possible, but he can get very bored of walking quickly."
She added: "Henry is such a friendly little boy and having the trike means we can now join friends on days out and trips to the park more easily.
"It's just lovely for him being able to do something that other little boys his age enjoy - it's been a gamechanger."
"We're so grateful to Children Today and all the other charities for their support; it really has had such a positive impact on Henry's life and mine too."
Clare said Henry had outgrown an adapted trike he had when he was younger and they found replacing it would cost £4,000 so they applied to the charity for help.
Emma Prescott, charity director at Children Today: "It's great to hear that Henry is now able to get regular exercise in an enjoyable way thanks to his trike. It's so easy to take things like a family bike ride or trip to the park with friends for granted.
"Specialist equipment does, of course, come with a higher price tag but the impact of being able to join in and be included is invaluable."
