National Space centre: Sci-fi celebration to take place
- Published
A celebration of British science fiction - including hit shows Doctor Who and Red Dwarf - is due to take place at the National Space Centre.
The BritSciFi event will run at the Leicester attraction on 17 and 18 June.
Guests will include Daleks and the actors David Bradley, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann and Peter Davison, who have played versions of the doctor.
Staff at the centre said it was fantastic to see it return.
The event is due to celebrate a range of other sci-fi shows including The Tomorrow People, Blake's 7 and Terrahawks.
The five Doctor Who actors are due to appear on Sunday.
Also joining the event on Saturday will be cast members and a writer from Red Dwarf, including Danny John-Jules, who played Cat, Norman Lovett, who played Holly, and show co-creator Doug Naylor, who will all host a Q&A.
Blake's 7 actors Sally Knyvette and Jan Chappell will talk about the show on Sunday, while actors from The Tomorrow People are also due to visit.
Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson's son Jamie is due to host two live shows in the Sir Patrick Moore Planetarium, while visitors will also be able to see props, sets and costumes from many of Anderson's shows.
People will also be able to see original costumes and creatures from Doctor Who.
The ticketed event can be booked online.
Malika Andress, from the centre, said: "It is fantastic to see BritSciFi return to the National Space Centre.
"We ran it online during the pandemic to support the fans who were isolated and missing live events of this nature.
"We cannot wait to welcome doctors, companions, time travellers, and even cats to the event."
