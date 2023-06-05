The John O'Gaunt: Fire breaks out at disused pub
Fire crews have tackled a blaze at a disused pub in Leicester.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it received reports of smoke coming from The John O Gaunt, in Somerset Avenue at about 18:00 BST on Monday.
Several crews were sent to the scene and people living nearby were advised to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.
The fire was extinguished by about 20:00 and crews are damping down.
The pub has been derelict since closing in 2018.
