Boy, 15, arrested in Melton Mowbray after woman stabbed
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman was stabbed in Leicestershire.
Police were called to reports of a fight between a youth and a woman on Discovery Drive in Melton Mowbray at around 18:30 BST on Monday.
A woman in her 20s was found with serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. She remains in a critical condition, police said.
The teenager was being held in custody and police have appealed for witnesses.
Det Insp Jim Heggs said: "The investigation is very much in its early stages and officers are continuing to speak to residents in the area where the incident occurred.
"However, I would ask anyone who saw what happened, or has information that could help, to come forward. I would particularly urge anyone with mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage to contact police.
"Anything you can provide, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could assist us."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.