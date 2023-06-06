Nottingham hospital to benefit from Hinckley parents' five marathons
The parents of a girl treated for a brain tumour have raised £11,500 by running five marathons in five days.
Odette, four years, was diagnosed with the tumour following a routine eye test in February 2022.
Her parents, Sophie and Tom, ran 135 miles (217km) from the London hospital where she was born to the Nottingham hospital where she was treated.
Sophie, from Hinckley, Leicestershire, said she was "so happy" at beating the £10,000 target.
Simply thanking the team who treated Odette "just didn't seem enough", she said.
"I ran one marathon, a long time ago, but we were well prepared," she said.
"My feet are trashed and I'm hobbling around but it's such a great feeling to have done it.
"It now feels like a bit of an out-of-body experience but the blisters show it really happened!"
The couple set off on Monday from Chelsea and Westminster Hospital and finished on Friday, with Odette waiting to welcome them.
"Odette knew we had 'gone for a run' to raise money, but I don't think she will fully appreciate the challenge for a while!," she said.
"We thought the original £10,000 target was ridiculously ambitious but to get £11,500, with money still coming in, there are just no words - we are so happy, so grateful."
Donations will be given to Nottingham Children's Hospital, where the couple hope it will help save more children's lives.
