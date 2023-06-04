Strawberry Moon captured over England
The Full Moon marking the start of meteorological summer has been seen glowing in the sky above England.
Photographers captured images of the Strawberry Moon, which was visible from just after 21:00 BST on Saturday until just before 04:30 on Sunday.
Its name is thought to come from Algonquian tribes in North America, with June being the month when strawberries begin to ripen for picking.
Historically, names like this would have served a purpose, helping to monitor the changing seasons.
Photographer Michael Wake captured the Strawberry Moon rising over the lighthouse on Roker Pier in Sunderland.
"I stood on the Seaburn promenade, just under and a mile from the lighthouse," he said.
"At first, the moonrise was hidden behind a blanket of clouds, and I wasn't sure if it would appear.
"Thankfully it did, and as it rose into the sky, it got brighter and brighter, then turned a beautiful red and orange."
Although it appeared spectacular, the Strawberry Moon was not considered a supermoon.
The first supermoon of 2023 - when a Full Moon is also at its closest point to Earth along this orbit - is expected in August.
