Leicester disorder review head defends appointment
The man chosen to lead a review of disorder in Leicester has said he wants to earn the public's trust.
Dozens of people were arrested for assaults and attacks on property following tensions involving mainly men from Hindu and Muslim communities.
Lord Austin's appointment has been criticised by some Muslim organisations over comments he has made in the past.
But in a statement the peer said he had spent a lifetime fighting prejudice and asked to meet communities in the city.
Lord Austin said: "I genuinely want to help.
"I come to this with a completely open mind and want to listen to everyone in Leicester to find out what caused last year's disturbances and how communities in the city can work together to prevent problems in future."
He continued: "I have spent my life working against racism, prejudice and extremism and in trying to bring people together and build stronger and more united communities.
"I want to listen to people's concerns, answer any questions they have and earn their confidence and trust."
Violence broke out in parts of Leicester in September last year after weeks of growing antagonism.
Large numbers of police had to be brought in from neighbouring forces to maintain order.
The review was commissioned last year by Leicester city mayor Sir Peter Soulsby, but the academic initially chosen to lead it stepped down.
Now the choice of former Labour MP Lord Austin has been criticised due to tweets made about the political situation in the Middle East.
Eight city councillors, as well as the Muslim Council of Britain and the Federation of Muslim Organisations, have raised concerns.
Sir Peter has also queried the appointment.
'Frustrated'
He said: "I am just very frustrated that despite all this long time the government has had, they don't seem to have done the necessary checks to make sure the person they were putting in charge of it as someone who would inspire confidence.
"I want this review to happen but I want people to have confidence in it and the person who chairs it and I understand why people are saying the person who has been chosen has a number of very big question marks."
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it was "confident" the review would "strengthen community cohesion in Leicester", adding further panel members would be announced shortly.
