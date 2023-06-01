Noisy night flight ban proposed by East Midlands Airport
- Published
Noisy planes would be banned from taking off or landing at East Midlands Airport (EMA) during the night under new plans.
A major hub for freight flights, a noise action plan for 2024 to 2028 is proposing bans on three categories of the noisiest planes (QC4, QC8 and QC16 ratings).
The suggested changes also would see penalties to airlines flying louder planes at night increased.
A consultation closes on 31 July.
'Community benefits'
The airport said night flights - which are classed as taking place between 23:00 and 07:00 - account for 45% of its operations, and includes passenger services as well as freight.
Under the airport's planning conditions, noise must not exceed 55 decibels for more than 16km around the site between those hours.
This level of noise currently extends to about a 12km radius of the airport but is forecast to reach 14km by 2025.
EMA says it has a freight capacity of 450,000 tonnes a year, forecast to reach 700,000 by 2040, with 9,000 people working across 100 companies on the site, generating £723m and handling 4.7m passengers.
Fines for airlines not meeting new "Chapter 14" noise standards - certification standards for noise emissions from aircraft - would currently affect 79% of all night flights, with just 21% meeting the standard in 2022.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, the number of the older and noisier QC4-rated aircraft flights has increased, which the airport says is due to a shortage of vehicles and the need to meet demand for increased online shopping.
In 2018 there were no such night flights, but that increased to 315 last year, with a ban now proposed from 1 January 2024.
Penalties for aircraft that are too noisy to fly at night would be paid to the airport's community fund.
EMA said a night ban on the aircraft means they could not land or take off "even if delayed".
"We believe the impacts to airlines of this ban will be minimal, but it will have a benefit to communities that are overflown by ensuring these noisiest movements cannot take place at night," it said.
Home upgrades
EMA will also allow residents who have previously benefitted from home insulation upgrades, paid for by the site since 2002, to reapply after 20 years for further improvements.
It has spent nearly £3.2m improving noise insulation on 890 homes since 2002, with £135,000 spent on 50 homes in the past year.
Sound insulation would be paid out in different bands, depending on the average noise outside of affected properties, and eligible homes must have been built before 2002.
Depending on the average noise, homeowners could gain upgrades ranging from up to £3,000 to £10,000, with the worst-affected to receive offers from the airport to buy their properties.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.