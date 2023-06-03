Leicester: Riverside Festival gets under way
- Published
A family-friendly festival involving a funfair, a climbing wall, music and an arts and crafts market is to get under way in Leicester.
The Riverside Festival will be taking place this weekend along the banks of the River Soar in the city.
It will be located in Bede Park, Castle Gardens, Western Boulevard and Mile Straight.
The city council said it was a firm favourite with families from across the city.
The free festival will see performances at Bede Park and the nearby Piazza, with acts including Stevie Jones and The Wildfires and Sorrell.
The Riverside Sports Zone will offer visitors a range of pop-up activities, including Leicester City in the Community and Leicester City Hockey Club, among others.
A 26ft (7.9m) climbing wall will also be on-site.
'Something for everyone'
An arts and crafts market will take place along Western Boulevard.
Colourful vessels of all shapes and sizes will take to the River Soar itself, including live demos, boat trips and the fully-accessible boat Sunbeam II.
Castle Gardens will offer a bar and street food, as well as a programme of fun activities.
Visitors will also be able to explore two new walking trails showcasing artwork and items from the city's heritage.
Leicester assistant city mayor for climate, economy and culture, Adam Clarke, said: "The Riverside Festival has steadily grown over the years to become a firm favourite with families from all over the city.
"Hopefully the sunshine will return in time for this weekend, but there will be something for everyone to enjoy regardless of the weather."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.